Update 110.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9996966 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 03:32:17 UTC by Wendy

Hello Friends selvagen.

-Adjusted Main Menu to normal.

-Adjusted Character Movement Crash.

-Removed content from the Halloween lapids and pumpkins event.

-Adjusted Halloween Event Menu to default.

-Upped chunk time to 2h.

-Replaced map grams to a more optimized one

-Added new icons for pregnancy and pregnancy.

-Added new icons for cold and warm weather system.

-Added new icons for bleeding stage.

-Added Rhino skill icon.

-Added new numbing icon.

-Added FidelityFX FRS 2.1 for AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Animals

Lion

-Added climbing on the lioness.

-Decreased climbing speed of the lioness.

-Leoa spends triple stamina when climbing.

Giraffe

-Giraffe is no longer grazing.

-Giraffe is eating in some trees.

Elephant

-Adjusted swimming speed.

Hippos

-Adjusted swimming speed baby, Juv, Sub and Adult.

-Adjusted walking and trotting speed of Baby and Juv.

-Adjusted Hippo SubAdult that was not drinking water

Crocodile

-Adjusted swimming speed baby, Juv, Sub and Adult

-Adjusted crocodile sound that comes out in the whole map.

Gazelle

-Adjusted the gazelle's camera.

DLC

Animalia Survival - Ghost Animals

-Adjusted Skeleton Material to make it more visible.

-Added Material and skeletons of the females.

For more information and details log into our Discord:

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.