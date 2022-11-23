 Skip to content

Animalia Survival update for 23 November 2022

Update 110.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Friends selvagen.

-Adjusted Main Menu to normal.
-Adjusted Character Movement Crash.
-Removed content from the Halloween lapids and pumpkins event.
-Adjusted Halloween Event Menu to default.
-Upped chunk time to 2h.
-Replaced map grams to a more optimized one
-Added new icons for pregnancy and pregnancy.
-Added new icons for cold and warm weather system.
-Added new icons for bleeding stage.
-Added Rhino skill icon.
-Added new numbing icon.

-Added FidelityFX FRS 2.1 for AMD Radeon graphics cards.

Animals

Lion

-Added climbing on the lioness.
-Decreased climbing speed of the lioness.
-Leoa spends triple stamina when climbing.

Giraffe

-Giraffe is no longer grazing.
-Giraffe is eating in some trees.

Elephant

-Adjusted swimming speed.

Hippos

-Adjusted swimming speed baby, Juv, Sub and Adult.
-Adjusted walking and trotting speed of Baby and Juv.
-Adjusted Hippo SubAdult that was not drinking water

Crocodile

-Adjusted swimming speed baby, Juv, Sub and Adult
-Adjusted crocodile sound that comes out in the whole map.

Gazelle

-Adjusted the gazelle's camera.

DLC

Animalia Survival - Ghost Animals

-Adjusted Skeleton Material to make it more visible.
-Added Material and skeletons of the females.

For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N

Thank you all very much!

High Brazil Studio.

