Update 110.0

Hello Friends selvagen.
-Adjusted Main Menu to normal.
-Adjusted Character Movement Crash.
-Removed content from the Halloween lapids and pumpkins event.
-Adjusted Halloween Event Menu to default.
-Upped chunk time to 2h.
-Replaced map grams to a more optimized one
-Added new icons for pregnancy and pregnancy.
-Added new icons for cold and warm weather system.
-Added new icons for bleeding stage.
-Added Rhino skill icon.
-Added new numbing icon.
-Added FidelityFX FRS 2.1 for AMD Radeon graphics cards.
Animals
Lion
-Added climbing on the lioness.
-Decreased climbing speed of the lioness.
-Leoa spends triple stamina when climbing.
Giraffe
-Giraffe is no longer grazing.
-Giraffe is eating in some trees.
Elephant
-Adjusted swimming speed.
Hippos
-Adjusted swimming speed baby, Juv, Sub and Adult.
-Adjusted walking and trotting speed of Baby and Juv.
-Adjusted Hippo SubAdult that was not drinking water
Crocodile
-Adjusted swimming speed baby, Juv, Sub and Adult
-Adjusted crocodile sound that comes out in the whole map.
Gazelle
-Adjusted the gazelle's camera.
DLC
Animalia Survival - Ghost Animals
-Adjusted Skeleton Material to make it more visible.
-Added Material and skeletons of the females.
For more information and details log into our Discord:
https://discord.gg/W74J9Xz67N
Thank you all very much!
High Brazil Studio.
Changed files in this update