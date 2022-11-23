Visual Overhaul & First Sale!

We have received multiple feedbacks on social media, and our store page about the game not being visually appealing. We hear you. And so today, we dropped a visual overhaul update for Stage 1, and a minor update for Stage 2. What changed?

The old tile-set for Stage 1 has been completely replaced by a new one



Added parallax cloud background for both stage 1 and stage 2



We would also like to announce a new stage that will be added to the game shorty. If you look at the following picture, you will notice that for this new stage, we are actually using digitally drawn tile-set to give it a different look than our previous stages. Please keep in mind that it is still being worked on and the final version may look slightly different.



Also, Kitty's Venture is ON SALE for the first time! Grab it now with a 10% discount.

With that being said, we wish you all a Happy Thanksgiving! We will be back soon with more updates. :)

Red Bean Games