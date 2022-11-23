EA Release 1.6.22.0 Patch Notes - RollBack

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Currently, after the [EA version 1.6.22.0 Nov-22-2022] update, the game cannot proceed in certain circumstances.

Contents of the update - Japanese and Chinese (Traditional) added

We plan to roll back to the previous version so that it can be played normally, and then fix the problem as soon as possible and update again.

During the rollback, Japanese and Chinese (Traditional) will be temporarily unavailable, and this will not influence players who play in the original languages.

For the beta version, there are no progress issues.

If you want to play in Japanese or Chinese (Traditional), you can play by switching to the beta version.

How to set up a beta version

We are really sorry for the inconvenience.