 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Little Witch in the Woods update for 23 November 2022

EA Release 1.6.22.0 Patch Notes - RollBack

Share · View all patches · Build 9996894 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Currently, after the [EA version 1.6.22.0 Nov-22-2022] update, the game cannot proceed in certain circumstances.

  • Contents of the update - Japanese and Chinese (Traditional) added

We plan to roll back to the previous version so that it can be played normally, and then fix the problem as soon as possible and update again.
During the rollback, Japanese and Chinese (Traditional) will be temporarily unavailable, and this will not influence players who play in the original languages.

For the beta version, there are no progress issues.
If you want to play in Japanese or Chinese (Traditional), you can play by switching to the beta version.

How to set up a beta version

We are really sorry for the inconvenience.

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 9996894
Depot 1594941
Depot 1594942
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link