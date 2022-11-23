OBS Studio 29.0 Beta is live!

We have beta build for OBS Studio 29.0 available for testing! This is a major feature release, focused on AV1 support and a few other features.
You can now also opt-into the beta by adding the OBS Studio Beta to your library: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1905180/OBS_Studio/?curator_clanid=4777282&utm_source=SteamDB
Features
- Added support for the AMD AV1 Encoder for RDNA3 GPUs [AMD/Jim]
- Added support for the Intel AV1 Encoder for Arc GPUs [Intel/Jim]
- Added support for the Intel HEVC Encoder [yuriy-chumak/rcdrone/Jim]
- Added an upward compressor filter [pkv]
- Added a 3-band equalizer filter [Jim]
- Added support for native HEVC and ProRes encoders on macOS, including P010 and HDR [Developer-Ecosystem-Engineering/PatTheMav/gxalpha]
- Added support for macOS Desk View [Developer-Ecosystem-Engineering]
Tweaks and Improvements
- The Replay Buffer's memory limit is now set to 75% of installed system RAM rather than fixed to 8GB [derrod]
- Added media key support in Linux [kkartaltepe]
- Various improvements to NVIDIA Video and Audio filters, including a Mask Refresh slider [pkv]
- Improved Display Capture screen naming & saving on Windows; indexes should now match regardless of Mode, and reconnected displays should show the correct monitor [jpark37]
- Added support for encryption and authentication for SRT and RIST outputs [pkv]
- Disabled ScreenCaptureKit Display & App capture on macOS 12 due to various issues; users should either update to macOS 13 or use the existing Screen Capture source [PatTheMav]
- Removed the automatic numbering on Multiview labels [Warchamp7]
- Added the ability to mute individual browser docks [WizardCM]
- Added the ability to right click and 'Inspect' individual browser docks [WizardCM]
- Changed the default Simple Output NVENC preset to P5 for better compatibility & performance [RytoEX]
- Added support for higher refresh rates in the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]
- Added the Apple VT Hardware encoder to the Auto Configuration Wizard [gxalpha]
- Improved FFmpeg VA-API enablement by directly using Libva to check device capabilities [tytan652]
- Various minor UX/accessibility tweaks in the UI [Warchamp7/cg2121]
- Audio should now be automatically captured for most capture card brands using the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]
- Added a slide counter to the Source Toolbar when an Image Slide Show is selected [cg2121]
- Updated dependencies, including switching to Qt 6.4.1, which should fix a number of issues [RytoEX/tytan652]
Find the the full patch notes for OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 1 here: [github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/29.0.0-beta1]('https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/29.0.0-beta1')
We need your help tracking down as many bugs as you can find before we make a full release! Please give the build a try and let us know here or in the #beta-testing channel on
Changed files in this update