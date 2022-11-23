OBS Studio 29.0 Beta is live!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have beta build for OBS Studio 29.0 available for testing! This is a major feature release, focused on AV1 support and a few other features.

Features

Added support for the AMD AV1 Encoder for RDNA3 GPUs [AMD/Jim]

Added support for the Intel AV1 Encoder for Arc GPUs [Intel/Jim]

Added support for the Intel HEVC Encoder [yuriy-chumak/rcdrone/Jim]

Added an upward compressor filter [pkv]

Added a 3-band equalizer filter [Jim]

Added support for native HEVC and ProRes encoders on macOS, including P010 and HDR [Developer-Ecosystem-Engineering/PatTheMav/gxalpha]

Added support for macOS Desk View [Developer-Ecosystem-Engineering]

Tweaks and Improvements

The Replay Buffer's memory limit is now set to 75% of installed system RAM rather than fixed to 8GB [derrod]

Added media key support in Linux [kkartaltepe]

Various improvements to NVIDIA Video and Audio filters, including a Mask Refresh slider [pkv]

Improved Display Capture screen naming & saving on Windows; indexes should now match regardless of Mode, and reconnected displays should show the correct monitor [jpark37]

Added support for encryption and authentication for SRT and RIST outputs [pkv]

Disabled ScreenCaptureKit Display & App capture on macOS 12 due to various issues; users should either update to macOS 13 or use the existing Screen Capture source [PatTheMav]

Removed the automatic numbering on Multiview labels [Warchamp7]

Added the ability to mute individual browser docks [WizardCM]

Added the ability to right click and 'Inspect' individual browser docks [WizardCM]

Changed the default Simple Output NVENC preset to P5 for better compatibility & performance [RytoEX]

Added support for higher refresh rates in the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]

Added the Apple VT Hardware encoder to the Auto Configuration Wizard [gxalpha]

Improved FFmpeg VA-API enablement by directly using Libva to check device capabilities [tytan652]

Various minor UX/accessibility tweaks in the UI [Warchamp7/cg2121]

Audio should now be automatically captured for most capture card brands using the Video Capture Device source on Windows [WizardCM/EposVox]

Added a slide counter to the Source Toolbar when an Image Slide Show is selected [cg2121]

Updated dependencies, including switching to Qt 6.4.1, which should fix a number of issues [RytoEX/tytan652]

Find the the full patch notes for OBS Studio 29.0 Beta 1 here: [github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/29.0.0-beta1]('https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/29.0.0-beta1')

You can now opt-into the beta by adding the "OBS Studio Beta" app to your library, this will allow you to keep the stable release installed side-by-side and give you a clean installation to play with.

To add the beta to your library go to the OBS Studio store page and click "Request Access", you will be given access immediately:



If you instead wish to update your regular OBS Studio Steam install to the beta open the "Properties" window, navigate to the "Betas" tab and select the "beta" option in the dropdown:



(If you're not seeing the "beta" option yet try restarting your Steam client)

We need your help tracking down as many bugs as you can find before we make a full release! Please give the build a try and let us know here or in the #beta-testing channel on Discord: https://obsproject.com/discord