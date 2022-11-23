Experience the return of all-out war

Adapt and overcome dynamically-changing battlegrounds with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal in Battlefield 2042. Take on massive experiences, from updated multiplayer modes like Conquest and Breakthrough to the all-new Battlefield™ Portal. And get ready to call the shots with Battlefield™ 2042 – Season 3: Escalation. Season 3 features a new map, new hardware, and a new Specialist joining the No-Pat ranks.

EA Play makes your games more rewarding with access to member-only in-game challenges and rewards that let you stand out from the competition. And when it’s time to find your next favorite game, we’ve got you covered with an ever-expanding library of our fan-favorite series and top EA titles. You can even try out selected new release games for up to 10 hours – days before launch. If you decide to buy, all of your saved progress will carry over, so you can pick up right where you left off. Our members also save on purchases of EA digital content, with a 10% member discount.

Find out more about upcoming EA Play benefits at https://store.steampowered.com/subscriptions/ea or follow us on Twitter @eaplay!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/

Disclaimer [350cc]:

*CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE https://tos.ea.com/legalapp/eaplay/US/en/PC/ FOR DETAILS.