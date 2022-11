Infinimine Ver.52

Super Levels Added

-Super Levels kick in once a class is level 50

-Every 25 Super Levels Adds 1 to Max Class Level

-Boss Max Level is now 20

-Selected Relic should now save/load

-AFK Auto sell now adds ore to guild hopper

-Possible fix for Tier changing when lowest members progress tier increases

-Added Infinium/Min Display

-Removed Miners default +1 Block pen as it was meant to compensate for lack of basic targets but TBK fixed this

-Increase Pick Damage Talent Tier1+ Damage Bonus

-Changed order of items sold in guild gear vendor

-Fixed bug with All Chat not auto reconnecting on disconnect

-Fixed Boss level in chat reward being off by 1