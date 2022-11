Share · View all patches · Build 9996395 · Last edited 23 November 2022 – 01:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Fixed various problems with knockback-resistant enemies getting displaced by normal knockback

Boom knockback no longer ignores knockback resistance

Knockback and damage scaling are now as a percentage of the original value instead of exponentially scaling

Guardian cubes are more resistant to ignore-resistance knockback

Added new "Lasers" Command ability that scans the screen with an "x" laser pattern