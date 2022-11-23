 Skip to content

Word Attack update for 23 November 2022

Technical update

This is primarily an update to the wordsearch sub-game. It introduces new types of boards and new ways to define the boards. At this stage the result is that you can now play the wordsearch game on boards of rectangles and shaped boards.

Boards no longer need to be flat, instead they can wrap around themselves, such as with this cylinder.

Additional changes across the game include:

  • changes to the camera (so you can see 360° around 3D objects)
  • changes to the lighting (so you can see the objects from "behind")

