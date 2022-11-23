Big Sandbox Update: Break Action Rifles, Large Sandbox and More!

New Sandbox Arena

Present you the biggest Hard Bullet map yet — Sandbox arena under open night sky at rooftops!

Torture Rooftop with all the fun things brought together:



Enemy Spawing area for cool shootouts. Wave Spawner will activate all the spawning locations at once, so be prepared.



Creative Zone with welding and large Zero-G field. As the one at small sandbox, Zero-G works only with non-organic objects.



Separate zone with melee weapons.



Spawner available on all arenas

Now object spawner can be used on all arenas, so basically any map can become a Sandbox!

Prepare location before starting a fight, or just have fun with puppets — its up to you.

Welding Tool was added to Spawner too, you can find it in the Others tab.

Enemy AI Options

We added a few enemy presets to Spawner Menu with direct AI controls:

Enemy spawns with different gun types on/off;

Calm AI that will ignore everything you do to him;

AI that will attack if recieves significant damage;

Button to make everyone angry at you immediately;

Arena Selector in Pause Menu

Choose any map you want to go to from the Pause Menu. No need to go through lobby when you are having so much fun on arenas!

No need to use Magazine as a separate object anymore — just set the prop you want to use as ammo, tune it if needed and make your gun shoot endlessly with those! Reload as usual — gun won't loose its magic and will always load with the prop you chose.

Break Action Rifles

New weapon type — Break Action

As you know, we love physics so we could not give you weapons that won't physically open/close with your own hands. Happy to present you our first solution for such realistic interactions!

First, the easy part — you can just open/close the barrels when you press B (drop mag) button, just like it is in every other VR shooter that have break actions. You can close barrel with a rapid hand movement too.

Now the real deal: use both hands to open and close barrels.



Keep your main hand still and grab the barrel with your second hand;

Pull the barrel down to "breake" it like in real life;

Notice: main hand that holds the handle should not move at all! Keep it in one place, no need to move it down too. Use only your second hand.

It may take a few minutes to figure out how to physicaly open barrels with two hands, no worries if you did not make it from the first try — you always can use B (drop mag) button on your controllers to instantly open and close.

There are a few options (the same the shotguns have) so you can choose to press the trigger on your second hand, when "breaking" the barrel to exclude unwanted openings.

In Arcade reloading, barrels will auto-open when they are empty, just move them near your waist to auto-reload — you only need to close the barrels by moving them up in the air or with the B button.



New Bullet Type .410

Amid those break action monsters a dangerous snake is hiding — this silver beauty shots with lots of small pallets that grind skin from your opponent, but do not dismember.

Caution: if you decide to "charm" an automatic gun with .410 — your PC may melt because of lots of fast collisions.

New shots spread for 12 gauge

Added one more pallet to the bullet (now it's 8 like it should be);

Tuned every shotgun in the game to make their shots more realistic depending on the barrel length;

Shotguns won't dismember from far distances anymore;

Managed to update a few models that where not so good, now James, Swiss 226, Scorpio, Ingram and K90 SMG look much better. Also added one more Warther to the family — a compact one.

UI Improvements

New Map Selector

Reorganized how game modes show up in Lobby, what activities are available and what to expect.

Show Ammo Option



Added an option to show the current ammo amount. It will also highlight if you need to put a bullet into chamber or have few bullets left in the mag.



Bugfixes and Improvements

Brought back bullet holes on all objects — where were they before? Who knows! But now they are back;

No more shotgun flights — it was fun, but would become a totall mess when using break actions lol. Use the boosters;

Known Issues

Here are some issues we plan to resolve during the nearest small updates:

LOD glitches at Rooftop Sandbox;

Lack of some sounds and overall sound quality of new guns;

Visual artefacts on some new guns;

Holding new guns for handguard is not so flawless like on older ones;

