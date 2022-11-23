 Skip to content

死寂（DeathlyStillness） update for 23 November 2022

2022.11.23 Game Update

Last edited by Wendy

I updated a lot of things, but I accidentally deleted the update log, so now I forget what I updated...

The most impressive update is:

  1. Adjusted the tone and atmosphere of the village scene to make the scene more real
  2. Removed the character's gloves
  3. Try to fix an issue where QTE causes the game to crash
  4. Try to fix an issue where zombies get stuck on the Old Alley map
  5. Shorten the time of QTE entry
    6, the brightness of the flashlight, and increase the flashlight irradiation range
  6. Fixed an issue where zombies would sometimes not attack when approaching players
  7. The TAB key can be used to switch between first person and third person
  8. Increased the range of zombie footsteps
  9. Increased the speed of reload when not in bolt state

