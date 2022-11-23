2022.11.23 Game Update

I updated a lot of things, but I accidentally deleted the update log, so now I forget what I updated...
The most impressive update is:
- Adjusted the tone and atmosphere of the village scene to make the scene more real
- Removed the character's gloves
- Try to fix an issue where QTE causes the game to crash
- Try to fix an issue where zombies get stuck on the Old Alley map
- Shorten the time of QTE entry
6, the brightness of the flashlight, and increase the flashlight irradiation range
- Fixed an issue where zombies would sometimes not attack when approaching players
- The TAB key can be used to switch between first person and third person
- Increased the range of zombie footsteps
- Increased the speed of reload when not in bolt state
