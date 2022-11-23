Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache — Now Available (ClientVersion 5555)

The ballots have been tallied and the community's favor shines brightly on a wide array of special submissions, meaning the Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache is now available — loaded with the top 18 eligible item sets as voted on by the Dota 2 community.

Unboxing 14 of these treasures will automatically grant you 36 Battle Levels, and the odds of receiving a bonus rare item will increase with each one you open. You can also recycle any unwanted items for 2 Battle Levels.

The Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache is available for $2.49 and will remain on sale until December 18. All items in the Cache are untradeable and unmarketable, except for the ultra rare Tiny set.

We once again thank the community artists who tendered submissions for this year's treasure, as well as the entire Battle Pass community for casting votes in support of their favorite item sets. We look forward to seeing your top selections mixing it up in the lanes.