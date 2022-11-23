 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 23 November 2022

Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache — Now Available (ClientVersion 5555)

Share · View all patches · Build 9995895 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The ballots have been tallied and the community's favor shines brightly on a wide array of special submissions, meaning the Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache is now available — loaded with the top 18 eligible item sets as voted on by the Dota 2 community.

Unboxing 14 of these treasures will automatically grant you 36 Battle Levels, and the odds of receiving a bonus rare item will increase with each one you open. You can also recycle any unwanted items for 2 Battle Levels.

The Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache is available for $2.49 and will remain on sale until December 18. All items in the Cache are untradeable and unmarketable, except for the ultra rare Tiny set.

We once again thank the community artists who tendered submissions for this year's treasure, as well as the entire Battle Pass community for casting votes in support of their favorite item sets. We look forward to seeing your top selections mixing it up in the lanes.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, English, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Danish, French, Italian, Romanian, Thai, Ukrainian, Hungarian, Vietnamese, German, Spanish - Latin America, and Polish

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Crazy Experiment Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Crazy Experiment Neck
  • Modified Economy Item: Crazy Experiment Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Crazy Experiment Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Oda Nobunaga Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Oda Nobunaga Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Oda Nobunaga Off-Hand
  • Modified Economy Item: Dirge Amplifier - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: NS Vengeful Gargoyle - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Champion of the Fire Lotus
  • Modified Economy Item: Blue Horizons
  • Modified Economy Item: Blue Horizons - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Blue Horizons - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Blue Horizons - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Blue Horizons - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Blue Horizons - Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Champion of the Fire Lotus - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Champion of the Fire Lotus - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Champion of the Fire Lotus - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Champion of the Fire Lotus - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Angel of Vex
  • Modified Economy Item: Angel of Vex - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Angel of Vex - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Angel of Vex - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Angel of Vex - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Angel of Vex - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Chines of the Inquisitor
  • Modified Economy Item: Chines of the Inquisitor - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Chines of the Inquisitor - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Starlorn Adjudicator
  • Modified Economy Item: Starlorn Adjudicator - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Starlorn Adjudicator - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Starlorn Adjudicator - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Starlorn Adjudicator - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Chines of the Inquisitor - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Chines of the Inquisitor - Body Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Chines of the Inquisitor - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Chines of the Inquisitor - Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Seadog's Stash
  • Modified Economy Item: Seadog's Stash - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Seadog's Stash - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Seadog's Stash - Rocket
  • Modified Economy Item: Seadog's Stash - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Crimson Dawn - Supernova
  • Modified Economy Item: Crimson Dawn - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Crimson Dawn - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Crimson Dawn
  • Modified Economy Item: Seadog's Stash - Power Cogs
  • Modified Economy Item: Dirge Amplifier - Flesh Golem
  • Modified Economy Item: Dirge Amplifier - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Dirge Amplifier - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Sven Knight of Starry Sky - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Spoils of the Shadowveil
  • Modified Economy Item: Spoils of the Shadowveil - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Spoils of the Shadowveil - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Spoils of the Shadowveil - Misc
  • Modified Economy Item: Spoils of the Shadowveil - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Spoils of the Shadowveil - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Trophies of the Hallowed Hunt - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Trophies of the Hallowed Hunt - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Trophies of the Hallowed Hunt - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Trophies of the Hallowed Hunt - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Whippersnapper - Costume
  • Modified Economy Item: Whippersnapper - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Whippersnapper - Mount
  • Modified Economy Item: Whippersnapper - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Whippersnapper - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Forgotten Station - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Forgotten Station - Demon
  • Modified Economy Item: Forgotten Station - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Forgotten Station - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Forgotten Station - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Dirge Amplifier
  • Modified Economy Item: Trophies of the Hallowed Hunt
  • Modified Economy Item: Trophies of the Hallowed Hunt - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Whippersnapper
  • Modified Economy Item: Forgotten Station
  • Modified Economy Item: Deathstitch Shaman
  • Modified Economy Item: Deathstitch Shaman - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Deathstitch Shaman - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Deathstitch Shaman - Death Ward
  • Modified Economy Item: Deathstitch Shaman - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Deathstitch Shaman - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Deathstitch Shaman - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Shadowleaf Insurgent - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Shadowleaf Insurgent - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Shadowleaf Insurgent - Tail
  • Modified Economy Item: Shadowleaf Insurgent - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Astral Origins - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Astral Origins - Neck
  • Modified Economy Item: Astral Origins - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Astral Origins - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Astral Origins - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Astral Origins - Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Dark Behemoth - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Dark Behemoth - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Dark Behemoth - Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Dark Behemoth - Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Dark Behemoth - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Shadowleaf Insurgent
  • Modified Economy Item: Astral Origins
  • Modified Economy Item: Dark Behemoth
  • Modified Economy Item: Scarlet Subversion - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Scarlet Subversion - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Scarlet Subversion - Offhand Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Scarlet Subversion - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Scarlet Subversion - Tail
  • Modified Economy Item: Scarlet Subversion - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Scarlet Subversion
  • Modified Economy Item: Hounds of Obsession
  • Modified Economy Item: Hounds of Obsession - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Hounds of Obsession - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Hounds of Obsession - Mount
  • Modified Economy Item: Hounds of Obsession - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Hounds of Obsession - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache
  • New Economy Item: recycling_diretide_2022_collectors_cache
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Chen_Infernal_psychic
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_FV_TI11_cc_contrib
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Hoodwink_Shadow_ronin
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Invoker_Arrow_of_Psychokinesis
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_MK_Fiery_Vajrapani
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Marci_Boundless_Potential
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_PB_Dark_Behemoth
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Phoenix_Crimson_Dawn
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Pirates_chess_pawn
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Riki_Scarlet_fox
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Spectre_Evil_Spirits_Grim_Plunder
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Tiny_Astral_order
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Ursa_Aegis_Collector
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_WD_Voodoo_Harvest
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Snapfire_Whipper_Snapper
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Terrorblade_Ultimate_Depravity
  • Removed Economy Item: #DOTA_Set_Undying_Frankenstein

English Localization

  • DOTA_International2022_Quest_Diretide_CollectTreat_Description: Pick up {s:current_tier_score} Treats dropped by eaten Greevils.Pick up {s:current_tier_score} Treats dropped by Greevils.
  • DOTA_Item_Ping_InCourierBackpack: %s1%s2 %s3In Courier Backpack
  • DOTA_Item_Ping_InCourierBackpackCooldown: %s1%s2 %s3In Courier Backpack And On Cooldown (%s4 seconds remain)
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Plant_Sentry_Wards_Name: Who Watches the Watchers?
  • DOTA_WeeklyQuest_Plant_Sentry_Wards_Description: Plant {s:current_tier_score} Sentry Wards.
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_CollectorsCacheAvailable_Heading: Collectors Cache Available
  • DOTA_International2022_CollectorsCacheAvailable: See Treasure
  • DOTA_CollectorsCacheAvailable_Title: 2022 Collectors Cache
  • DOTA_CollectorsCacheAvailable_SubTitle: Now Available!
  • DOTA_CollectorsCacheAvailable_Description: The voting results are in and <span class='DescriptionEmphasis'>18 winners</span> have emerged to represent this year’s <span class='DescriptionEmphasis'>Collector’s Cache!</span>
  • DOTA_CollectorsCacheAvailable_GoToTreasure: View Treasure
  • DOTA_CollectorsCacheAvailable_NumTreasuresUserHasVotedOnHaveBeenPicked: You voted for <span class='DescriptionEmphasis'>{d:num_treasures_voted_up_by_this_user} / 18</span> items chosen!
  • DOTA_CollectorsCacheAvailable_Loading: Loading heroes
  • DOTA_CollectorsCacheAvailable_FailedToLoad: Heroes can't be loaded at this time.
  • DOTA_2022Diretide_CollectorsCache_HeaderText: Earn 36 Bonus Battle Pass Levels
  • DOTA_2022Diretide_CollectorsCache_SubText: Open treasures to earn up to <span class=\"levels\">36 Battle Pass Levels.</span>
  • DOTA_2022Diretide_CollectorsCache_Treasure_1: 1 Treasure
  • DOTA_2022Diretide_CollectorsCache_Treasure_2: 7 Treasures
  • DOTA_2022Diretide_CollectorsCache_Treasure_3: 14 Treasures
  • DOTA_2022Diretide_CollectorsCache_Disclaimer: Cache items are only available until the end of the Battle Pass.

Heroes

  • npc_dota_hero_abyssal_underlord: Changed name aliases from PitLord,Azgalor to PitLord,Azgalor,ul

Abilities

  • Sunder: Changed ability unit target flags from DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_NOT_CREEP_HERO to DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_NOT_CREEP_HERO/|/DOTA_UNIT_TARGET_FLAG_NOT_MAGIC_IMMUNE_ALLIES
  • Sunder: Changed spell immunity type from SPELL_IMMUNITY_ENEMIES_NO to SPELL_IMMUNITY_ALLIES_NO

Units

  • Fiend's Gate: Added new attribute untargetable by exorcism spirits with value of 1

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link