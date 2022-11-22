Update 7 Fixes v0.7.0.2

Hi Pioneers!

Hello everyone, here’s another patch with some more fixes for the Experimental version

If there’s some important stuff we’re forgetting or if we introduced some new issues so please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP

Also as always, with every new update if you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.

See you all again soon <3

BUG FIXES

Fixed a crash related to the build effect on blueprints

Fixed Tilted Corner walls not having soft clearance

Fixed some issues when placing buildables at the edge of foundations

Fixed Conveyor ceiling mount not snapping properly

Flying Crab Hatchers and Flying Crabs should now work properly with the hostility settings

Fixed wonky Pillar to Pillar snapping

Fixed Pipes and Conveyor Belts getting weird split rotations after placing attachments on them

Rewrote Splitter/Merger code to make it better

Better fix for invalid character names in Blueprints

Fixed items not moving when reaching the end of a Conveyor Belt segment

Fixed some scenarios where Railways, Belts and Pipes could be placed through the floor of the Blueprint Designer

Vehicles should work again :)

Fixed issues with holograms not detecting the edges of the Blueprint Designer

QUALITY OF LIFE

Conveyor Ceiling Mounts now allow for granular rotation when holding the Snap To Guidelines key

UI

Fixed Steel Wall skin pack having an incorrect icon in the build menu

Fixed Train Station map not displaying the zoom in/zoom out slider

Fixed To-Do list not having a character limit

Fixed Blueprints Milestone being displayed incorrectly

Enable Autopilot button now updates to the Disable Autopilot button after stopping a vehicle path recording

KNOWN ISSUES