Update 7 Fixes v0.7.0.2

Hi Pioneers!
Hello everyone, here’s another patch with some more fixes for the Experimental version
If there’s some important stuff we’re forgetting or if we introduced some new issues so please let us know over at our QA Site: https://questions.satisfactorygame.com/ We’ll look into it ASAP
Also as always, with every new update if you’re experiencing some major issues launching the game or very unexpected behaviour, please take a look at the “Known Issues” section as this contains some very common workarounds for those issues.
See you all again soon <3
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a crash related to the build effect on blueprints
- Fixed Tilted Corner walls not having soft clearance
- Fixed some issues when placing buildables at the edge of foundations
- Fixed Conveyor ceiling mount not snapping properly
- Flying Crab Hatchers and Flying Crabs should now work properly with the hostility settings
- Fixed wonky Pillar to Pillar snapping
- Fixed Pipes and Conveyor Belts getting weird split rotations after placing attachments on them
- Rewrote Splitter/Merger code to make it better
- Better fix for invalid character names in Blueprints
- Fixed items not moving when reaching the end of a Conveyor Belt segment
- Fixed some scenarios where Railways, Belts and Pipes could be placed through the floor of the Blueprint Designer
- Vehicles should work again :)
- Fixed issues with holograms not detecting the edges of the Blueprint Designer
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Conveyor Ceiling Mounts now allow for granular rotation when holding the Snap To Guidelines key
UI
- Fixed Steel Wall skin pack having an incorrect icon in the build menu
- Fixed Train Station map not displaying the zoom in/zoom out slider
- Fixed To-Do list not having a character limit
- Fixed Blueprints Milestone being displayed incorrectly
- Enable Autopilot button now updates to the Disable Autopilot button after stopping a vehicle path recording
KNOWN ISSUES
-
A reminder for people who have been having issues with unexpected crashes on startup or weird behavior with the game, in that case please try to verify your game files.
You can do this on Steam by Right Clicking the game in your Library > Properties > Local Files > Verify integrity of game files...
And on Epic by clicking on the three dots (“...”) next to the title or at the right side, depending on your selected library view > Verify
This may or may not redownload a large amount of files which might take a while depending on your internet connection or hard drive speeds so be wary of that.
-
If you are using mods, they might need to be updated or uninstalled after updating so please keep this in mind too.
-
If you are experiencing issues launching the game or loading a save and you have already verified your files, you might have some incompatibility with DX12 as the default renderer, you can try the following launch options to try to force DX11, DX12 or Vulkan to run respectively.
- -d3d11
- -DX11
- -d3d12
- -DX12
- -vulkan
