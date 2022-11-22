 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starship Simulator Playtest update for 22 November 2022

Build 0.221.3.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9995848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• The strange fleshy lump visible sometimes in No-Headbob mode has been removed. (It was the character tongue with the wrong texture)
• You can now access both Ship and Character customisation from the pause menu.
• Turned off physics on the Male Extra Long Hair because it was clipping horribly.
• Fixed the chat box appearing in single player games.
• Fixed bug 712 - Went into a session with 5 other players and two of them didn't have name tags above their heads..
• Fixed bug 717 - Flight Systems - CTD when entering invalid coords
• Fixed bug 677 - Flight Systems - Using FTL keybinds can result in the button not working
• Fixed bug 641 - Leaving game while disengaging from warp breaks disengage.
• Fixed bug 612 - Flight Systems - Earth labeled as current sensor target when hitting home button
• When you press the "Home" key while sat at the helm, it will now target Earth's coordinates properly.
• Fixed bug 688 - Name tags try to replicate their rotation for to face all clients.
• Fixed bug 484 - Chat does not hide with H
• Increased chatbox size from 600 to 800 pixels wide, and from 350 to 400 pixels tall.
• Doubled the length of chat messages from 100 to 200 characters.
• Fixed bug 590 - There seems to be a 120 character limit in the text box
• Updated the chat system to allow messages to be sent in any channel. The channels will also now state the department they represent.
• Fixed bug 502 - When in other chat channels other than the Shipwide my messages isn't echoed back to me

Changed files in this update

Depot 2140241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link