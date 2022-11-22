Build 0.221.3.1 Patch Notes

• The strange fleshy lump visible sometimes in No-Headbob mode has been removed. (It was the character tongue with the wrong texture)

• You can now access both Ship and Character customisation from the pause menu.

• Turned off physics on the Male Extra Long Hair because it was clipping horribly.

• Fixed the chat box appearing in single player games.

• Fixed bug 712 - Went into a session with 5 other players and two of them didn't have name tags above their heads..

• Fixed bug 717 - Flight Systems - CTD when entering invalid coords

• Fixed bug 677 - Flight Systems - Using FTL keybinds can result in the button not working

• Fixed bug 641 - Leaving game while disengaging from warp breaks disengage.

• Fixed bug 612 - Flight Systems - Earth labeled as current sensor target when hitting home button

• When you press the "Home" key while sat at the helm, it will now target Earth's coordinates properly.

• Fixed bug 688 - Name tags try to replicate their rotation for to face all clients.

• Fixed bug 484 - Chat does not hide with H

• Increased chatbox size from 600 to 800 pixels wide, and from 350 to 400 pixels tall.

• Doubled the length of chat messages from 100 to 200 characters.

• Fixed bug 590 - There seems to be a 120 character limit in the text box

• Updated the chat system to allow messages to be sent in any channel. The channels will also now state the department they represent.

• Fixed bug 502 - When in other chat channels other than the Shipwide my messages isn't echoed back to me