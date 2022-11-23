 Skip to content

Technicity update for 23 November 2022

New update, Steam Awards And Autumn Sale

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Builders!

The nominations for the Steam Awards have just started! If you like Technicity, please consider nominating it to the "Sit Back and Relax" award, just above!

1.3b Update

We continue to implement some features requested by the community, and today we released an update with new options for world creation:

-> Select your starting location, 4 different biomes
-> Choose how many roads should already exist in the world
-> Option to reduce the amount of citizens that can come to your city (this can help performance on lower configs)

Autumn Sale

The fall sale is on now. Black Friday is also on the horizon, so who hasn't decided to buy it yet is the perfect opportunity!

City Factory Content Depot 781181
