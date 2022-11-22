Card Survival: Tropical Island - Chinese Translation Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Hope you are all well.

This time we come with an announcement that is mostly for our chinese players, but it might also be of interest to you if your native language is not english.

Thanks to the hard work of our great volunteers Card Survival: Tropical Island is now fully translated into Chinese! The work has been done in record time and is a testament to how great this community is! We can't express how thankful and humbled we are by your work. :)

The Chinese version of Card Survival will be first released in a public beta branch so that we can have time to hear the feedback from all our players and iron out any translation issues.

If you want to access it you can do it by following these steps:

Go to your Steam Library and right click Card Survival Click on Properties Go to BETAS Select "chinesebeta" in the dropdown list

The game will then update and appear in Chinese the next time you hit play. :)

If you experience any issues or have suggestion for certain translations, you can let us and our translators know in these places:

On the game's Steam discussion forums at

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1694420/discussions/3/

On the dedicated Discord channel at

https://discord.com/channels/962835072115937340/1044753219567497346

If you don't have access to discord

Please contact our moderators via QQ (673261547 / 1092548936)

We would like to know more about how you feel and solve possible issues asap.

We have learned a lot from this first translation experience and we will soon be opening new translation projects, including German, French and Spanish. If any of you would like to see Card Survival in your language and would like to help translate it just send us an email at winterspringgames@gmail.com and we'll contact you when we're ready to start!

Have a nice week everyone!