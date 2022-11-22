 Skip to content

Chess Survivors update for 22 November 2022

QOL and Balance (0.6.4.2)

Chess Survivors update for 22 November 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

tl;dr; Nerfs to Yo-Yo and Marble, setting to turn off the Gambit Challenge Mode

Hi All,

Small patch to remove some power from the Yo-Yo and Marble abilities. Both of these abilities are designed to be risky early, but can scale well into the late game. However, both the early game and the late game felt too strong and as such were basically auto includes in any build.

I have some plans for a upcoming to patch which will add more abilities. I will also review all the abilities to ensure they are up to my standards for design and balance.

Cheers,
Aarimous

Yo-Yo

I want Yo-Yo to scale with number of projectiles and size. As such I've toned down the base damage numbers. The current number were just silly high (and probably something I set initially but never when back to review).

  • Damage [4,8,12,20] -> [3,4,6,8]
Marble

Marble simple scaled too well and was basically an auto pickup. As such I've pull away a lot of early game power. Most notably the pierce now starts at 1. To compensate for this large nerf, I've increase the base number of projectiles to 2.

  • Pierce [3,4,5,6] -> [1,2,3,4]
  • Damage [3,4,5,6] -> [3,4,6]
  • Number of Projectile [1,2,3,4,5] -> [2,3,4,5]
  • Cooldown [4,3,2] -> [4,3,2,1]
Miscellaneous
  • Added a checkbox to enable/disable the Gambit Challenge Mode

