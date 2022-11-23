Beta 1.4: Lost in Translation and Graphs

Greetings, dear Goblins! 🍻

We have finally added more languages to the game!

Lost in Translation and Graphs 🍃

Greetings to all our regions and cultures that are new to our little game! We have finally added the rest of the most requested languages to the game and done a wide sweep of localization testing and improvements. We have also added a bunch of data visualizations in the game and improved the priority system again so you can better manage your village and goblins. It will be much clearer now who is doing what and where your resources are going.

We are also very happy to announce several accessibility options for color blindness and will be looking at what more we can do with some UI scaling in the future.

Features 📝

Added a Statistics UI to track changing trends in resources, population, and faith;

Added a Resource Graph Overlay to the village to show where resources are being generated and used;

Added new priority system so that only a single object of each type can be prioritized at once, but now allows the prioritization of elder resource groups as well. Normalized all the prioritization usage in the game to have the same behaviors for corpses/resources/animals, etc;

New icons added above buildings to show where active resource transportation issues are;

Added language support for Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese and Russian;

Added accessibility options for various levels of color blindness.

God Powers ✨

Many god powers got a rebalance or replacement in this update;

Moonghast lost Death Coil and gained a summonable Wraithling, he also lost Create Undead and instead has Purge to increase the rate of gravestone cleansing;

Warjoy lost Firestorm and gained Marauding, which causes defeated units to drop more loot when defeated as a timed spell;

Copperface traded the ability to boost trade treks, for lowering the costs of hero contracts at the tavern;

Iridin lost Healing Wish for Nature Walk which boosts treks movement speed over scouted map tiles;

Furymane lost their raid trek boost in exchange for flat damage to all War goblins;

Goldentongue lost their trade trek power in exchange for guaranteeing your next diplomatic action will succeed;

Silverfeys 2 trek powers were rebalanced into one and they gained a new passive to resource gathering;

Sagerites trek power changed from altering success chances to reducing enemies encountered.

Balance ⚖️

Dropped resources and Corpses created outside the Clan Territory are now blocked by default;

Goblins will now return goods to the storage if their delivery destination gets destroyed instead of dropping them on the ground;

Added the ability for goblins to construct a percentage of a building up to the percentage of delivered resources;

Warm Clothes need is now unlocked by Hides instead of Ale;

Old goblins can now be assigned as breeders.

Audio 🔉

Added ambient village chatter from goblins;

Added more voice-acting lines;

Multiple missing sound effects were fixed.

UI 🖥️

Changing up story moment costs and hint layouts;

Changing the starting resource setup for a new clan to use predefined resource bundles instead of resource sliders.

Bug Fixes 🛠️

Many fixes for Localization to other languages;

Goblins can no longer construct a building from a different height than it was placed on;

Crafting animations now loop correctly if the work rate for a goblin is too low;

Dig Deeper at the mine is fixed;

Fix for collision issues with the graveyard.

Join our tribe!

Don't forget to join Goblins of Elderstone community on Discord. We appreciate all feedback, so please, join us and help us make the game even better!

See you at the Great Hall, Goblins!

Lost Goblin