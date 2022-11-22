Thanksgiving Update!

This is another big update with more bug fixes, gameplay balancing and more. There are now 3 different difficulty modes to choose from. When you lost in the single player campaign before, that was it, game over. But now you have a certain amount of continues depending on which setting you chose.

I also added a feature where you can choose "Saved Settings", and whatever changes you make in the options menu will now save to that mode. Next time you load up the game, it will load up all of your saved settings automatically. I also added an information section which contains character bios. I will add more to this as time goes on. If you have any trouble getting the newest update, just uninstall and reinstall the game.

Have a great Thanksgiving and enjoy the newest version of Azrael!