Ostranauts Hotfix Patch (0.10.0.8) Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.10.0.8 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This is a hotfix to our recently released "Taking Inventory" update that fixes several bugs and issues reported by players.

Saves from v0.10.0.0 and later should work. If you were experiencing issues in the older save, this patch may fix some, but others may persist depending on the cause.

Fixed a bug that would hard-lock the game if a first-time user chose "Save Money" in the career kiosk.

Fixed an error when scrolling social moves window.

Fixed a bug that caused Kiosk item list to not scroll all the way down/cause overlaps.

Fixed a bug that could cause ghost items when closing inventory with item attached to cursor.

Fixed a bug that could cause a nullref error on the paperdoll when opening inventory.

Added option to Cancel Task(s) on an item in the context menu.

Changed the career kiosk's "Save Money" option to grant a range of cash instead of single amount each time.

Changed the nav station's error message to look less like a game bug to players.

Added code to help AIs avoid CO2 poisoning.

Fixed missing loot items in career kiosk's hacking outcome.

Fixed missing emotional boosts to masochistic characters when they have a collision.

Added several temporary personality traits for drug use.

Fixed several other typos in the game data which could result in missing scrap loot, replies in conversations, and other issues.

Some of the biggest changes here are fixes for errors or crashes players found since yesterday's launch. First time players would see the game freeze when saving money in career history. Some scrollbars were malfunctioning. And the inventory screen had some null errors and ghost item bugs which could occur in some situations.

We also added the ability to cancel a work task on an item via context menu, so players don't have to use the PDA to cancel them anymore.

NPCs should be a little smarter about CO2 poisoning now, and crew should try to quit much less often now.

Finally, there was a range of smaller fixes to things like missing loot, emotional effects of events, missing replies, etc.

And due to the number of players it fooled, we've re-worded the nav station's error message to seem less like a game bug, and more like something you're supposed to fix with tools like other broken items.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC