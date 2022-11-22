 Skip to content

Fling to the Finish update for 22 November 2022

Spooky Event Conclusion

22 November 2022

Once again our favorite season must come to an end. We’ll surely miss the Spookified levels, but first, who won the event???

Team Calavera has redeemed themselves and won the 2022 Spooky Season! They narrowly prevented a Jack-o’-Lantern dynasty.

Additions:

  • Players on the winning team will automatically receive an exclusive skin, sticker and banner.

Changes:

  • The levels and main menu have been de-spookified. There are no longer Undead Hands and Enchanted Brooms in every level.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where loud noises would play when a level is first loaded.
  • Improved the online syncing of the UFO ability.
  • Fixed a bug where the players would temporarily lose control of their team after exiting the UFO ability.
  • Improved the physics of the UFO ability so it’s movement isn’t jarring.

