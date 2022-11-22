Spooky Event Conclusion

Share · View all patches · Build 9995392 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 23:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Once again our favorite season must come to an end. We’ll surely miss the Spookified levels, but first, who won the event???

Team Calavera has redeemed themselves and won the 2022 Spooky Season! They narrowly prevented a Jack-o’-Lantern dynasty.

Additions:

Players on the winning team will automatically receive an exclusive skin, sticker and banner.

Changes:

The levels and main menu have been de-spookified. There are no longer Undead Hands and Enchanted Brooms in every level.

Bug Fixes: