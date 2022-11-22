RXC - We are live!

The game is now available for purchase on Steam!

Please share your feedback with us on our Discord channel. We can address the problems quicker if we can talk to you directly. We are ready to correct any problems, should you encounter any.

Where are we at?

The big features and mechanics are implemented. We have a list of a bunch of small things that we’ll be working on to add polish to the game.

What are our top priorities to work on after this initial release?

Day 1 bugs and issues

Collect feedback on AI for tuning purposes

Performance optimizations

What is planned between now and the 1.0 release?

Content updates with vehicles and tracks

Game modes (Challenges and race types)

Expanded, deeper career mode

Graphical updates

Performance optimizations

Physics tweaks based on feedback

Tutorial

We are currently working on a basic tutorial system. We have a playable tutorial set on a test track that is planned for the near future.

Career

Currently the career has a straight-forward progression system that consists of over 25 hours of races. Players will unlock vehicles and liveries as they play through the career.

Multiplayer

Host a lobby with options making it a private or public with up to 8 players. The same race options that are available in Free Race are available in Multiplayer.

Free Race

Includes lap races, timed races, time trials, and freeroam. This is a great place to attack the leaderboards.

Leaderboards

There are leaderboards for each car Group and track/layout pairing for a total of 576 unique leaderboards. There are an additional 96 leaderboards for the overall best times regardless of the Group.

Cars

Currently we have 9 vehicles, each with 3 variations, for a total of 27 vehicles. Each vehicle has a power level, handling model, suspension geometry, drivetrain layout, and weight that affects the way it handles the corners, bumps, brakes, and throttle input.

Race Courses

There are 8 locations with 12 layouts each for a total of 96 racing layouts. Each location consists of the main course where races take place and a network of outer trails to explore.

Community

We have an awesome growing community on our Discord channel. If you would like to have some say in the direction of the game, please come and make your voice heard. We’ll take all the feedback you can give, good or bad. It is also a great place to share your love for motorsports with like minded car enthusiasts.

Happy Racing!

The Jurica Brothers