Update Notes for Nov 30 - 1.8.2 Update Patch

This update includes some tweaks to accessibility and text visibility, as well as a number of small bug fixes.

Desktop versions of the game can now use the 'tab' key as a shortcut to toggle between draw mode and delete mode if the "Draw Mode Toggle" option is enabled on the Game Options menu. This shortcut previously existed but was broken for a while and is now back for good!

We've fixed a bug that occurred if the input type was swapped during the transition animation on the weekly upgrade selection screen.

Also fixed an issue where some fonts didn't have both uppercase and lowercase characters. All fonts have both now.

As always, thanks for letting us know if you see the game behaving oddly! We're thrilled with the response to the Endless & Expert Update.

We've got another update coming soon, this one to Mini Metro, so we'll be seeing you before the year's end!