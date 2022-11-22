 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 22 November 2022

Hotfix for main quest line

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Hotfix for situations where the main quest line would not send the player properly to the next main quest.

-Fix for a bug where the player could sell the items to the trader even when trade is closed in some situations.

