Massive Game Update + Expansion

Hello everyone, we have been HARD at work for the last year working on a HUGE update!

New Features

Added ten (10) new achievements

Added one (1) new boss

Added new Sandy Village region to the map

Added new Ice Planes region to the map

Added three (3) new environment types

Added one (1) new Farming Village scene

Added four (4) new Sandy Village scenes

Added three (3) new Desert Area scenes

Added five (5) new Desert Cave scenes

Added four (4) new Cursed Chamber scenes

Added three (3) new West Deep Sea scenes

Added six (6) new Ice Plane scenes

Added one (1) new Space scene

Added seven (7) new entities

Added thirty-five (35) new items

Added seventeen (17) new weapons

Added six (6) new wearable items

Added three (3) new tools

Added four (4) new shop characters

Added seventeen (17) new questline characters

Added fourteen (14) new creatures

Updated eleven (11) creatures

Updated one (1) scene

Gave the Doggie swimming gear thanks to @Niko Pain

Greatly improved almost all user interface elements and the overall experience

Greatly improved controller support throughout all aspects of the game

Enabled ‘Keep Inventory’ for all equipped player items excluding the backpack

Added new double-click option to equip/move inventory items for better controller support

Added new master volume settings value

Added tons of other secret things you’ll have to find on your own… ;)

Bug Fixes

Fixed extra damage from experience menu not affecting creatures

Fixed multiple issues in which the combat system calculated and gave damage incorrectly

Fixed Tribal Mask item not rendering properly when equipped

Fixed black screen on respawn in some regions

Fixed rendering glitch with Anglerfish

Fixed some minor bugs with the save/load system

Fixed some bugs with the audio system causing it to play some sounds incorrectly

Fixed a screen glitch that sometimes occurred when switching scenes

Fixed player falling through the ground when loading certain save files

Fixed a serious but rare glitch with the dialogue system that could soft-lock the player in an infinite loop

Fixed some creatures being able to damage the player even after they had died

Fixed certain Florps disappearing while in the player’s attack range

Fixed all new accounts starting with no hunger degeneration for twenty minutes

Fixed the headphone-imploding audio caused when trying to pick up an item with a full inventory

Fixed many, many, many other minor bugs

Stay tuned for more stuff coming soon!

Happy Gaming!