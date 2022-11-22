Massive Game Update + Expansion

Hello everyone, we have been HARD at work for the last year working on a HUGE update!
New Features
Added ten (10) new achievements
Added one (1) new boss
Added new Sandy Village region to the map
Added new Ice Planes region to the map
Added three (3) new environment types
Added one (1) new Farming Village scene
Added four (4) new Sandy Village scenes
Added three (3) new Desert Area scenes
Added five (5) new Desert Cave scenes
Added four (4) new Cursed Chamber scenes
Added three (3) new West Deep Sea scenes
Added six (6) new Ice Plane scenes
Added one (1) new Space scene
Added seven (7) new entities
Added thirty-five (35) new items
Added seventeen (17) new weapons
Added six (6) new wearable items
Added three (3) new tools
Added four (4) new shop characters
Added seventeen (17) new questline characters
Added fourteen (14) new creatures
Updated eleven (11) creatures
Updated one (1) scene
Gave the Doggie swimming gear thanks to @Niko Pain
Greatly improved almost all user interface elements and the overall experience
Greatly improved controller support throughout all aspects of the game
Enabled ‘Keep Inventory’ for all equipped player items excluding the backpack
Added new double-click option to equip/move inventory items for better controller support
Added new master volume settings value
Added tons of other secret things you’ll have to find on your own… ;)
Bug Fixes
Fixed extra damage from experience menu not affecting creatures
Fixed multiple issues in which the combat system calculated and gave damage incorrectly
Fixed Tribal Mask item not rendering properly when equipped
Fixed black screen on respawn in some regions
Fixed rendering glitch with Anglerfish
Fixed some minor bugs with the save/load system
Fixed some bugs with the audio system causing it to play some sounds incorrectly
Fixed a screen glitch that sometimes occurred when switching scenes
Fixed player falling through the ground when loading certain save files
Fixed a serious but rare glitch with the dialogue system that could soft-lock the player in an infinite loop
Fixed some creatures being able to damage the player even after they had died
Fixed certain Florps disappearing while in the player’s attack range
Fixed all new accounts starting with no hunger degeneration for twenty minutes
Fixed the headphone-imploding audio caused when trying to pick up an item with a full inventory
Fixed many, many, many other minor bugs
Stay tuned for more stuff coming soon!
Happy Gaming!
Changed files in this update