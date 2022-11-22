Maintenance update notes - november 23 2022

Left handed users

We have adjusted the key bindings to be compatible with left-handed users: so it's now possible to rebind the arrow keys.

Note that if you have already launched a previous version of the game, you will have to reset the inputs in the controls menu before attempting to rebind the arrow keys.

Bindings issues

We also fixed an issue with the reset key bindings functionality.

We'll be there for you if you have any problems! ;)

Questions Factory