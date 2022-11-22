 Skip to content

Bonding Ambivalence update for 22 November 2022

Maintenance update notes - november 23 2022

Build 9994908 · Last edited by Wendy

As part of our weekly updates, we've made some small changes based on your feedbacks.

Left handed users
We have adjusted the key bindings to be compatible with left-handed users: so it's now possible to rebind the arrow keys.
Note that if you have already launched a previous version of the game, you will have to reset the inputs in the controls menu before attempting to rebind the arrow keys.

Bindings issues
We also fixed an issue with the reset key bindings functionality.

We'll be there for you if you have any problems! ;)

Questions Factory

