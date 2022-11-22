PlayTest Patch 0.0.5.3 is now out on Steam
This patch contains a range of issues in the new T-Cross Bunker and the game in general.
Switch to Unreal Engine 5.1
- Fixed several wall glitches on beams and pipes.
- Updated to Unreal 5.1 with some slight performance gain.
- Enabled Virtual Shadow Maps ( shadows should now look more precise).
- Disabled Hardware Raytracing in favor of software raytracing; this might have better performance.
- Updated DirectX 12 shader format to SM6 to better support Nanite & Lumen.
- Removed Game Analytics Metrics plugin due to phone-home requests and performance issues.
- Updated Steam SDK to support more controllers and Valve fixes.
Changed files in this update