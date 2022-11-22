 Skip to content

Lunar Soil Playtest update for 22 November 2022

PlayTest Patch 0.0.5.3 is now out

Build 9994864

This patch contains a range of issues in the new T-Cross Bunker and the game in general.
Switch to Unreal Engine 5.1

  • Fixed several wall glitches on beams and pipes.
  • Updated to Unreal 5.1 with some slight performance gain.
  • Enabled Virtual Shadow Maps ( shadows should now look more precise).
  • Disabled Hardware Raytracing in favor of software raytracing; this might have better performance.
  • Updated DirectX 12 shader format to SM6 to better support Nanite & Lumen.
  • Removed Game Analytics Metrics plugin due to phone-home requests and performance issues.
  • Updated Steam SDK to support more controllers and Valve fixes.

