 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Anarchy Arcade update for 22 November 2022

Client Update 11/22/2022 - Maintenance Patch for YT Spawner

Share · View all patches · Build 9994835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody! Today's small patch is to fix a bug with the createItem menu that interacted with the YouTube API for fetching video titles etc. This patch fixes the issue & will allow YT videos to spawn as normal again.

Note For ReShade Users
If you love using ReShade.me, like I do, then you'll notice that AArcade client updates reset your ReShade settings & you have to re-update to the newest ReShade version from their official site.

Here are the instructions to manually update your ReShade if the process is new to you: View Instructions on HackMD

Change Log:

  • Fixed a bug w/ the createItem menu that caused YT videos to fail to fetch their title etc.

Changed files in this update

Anarchy Arcade Content Depot 266431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link