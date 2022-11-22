Client Update 11/22/2022 - Maintenance Patch for YT Spawner

Hello everybody! Today's small patch is to fix a bug with the createItem menu that interacted with the YouTube API for fetching video titles etc. This patch fixes the issue & will allow YT videos to spawn as normal again.

Note For ReShade Users

If you love using ReShade.me, like I do, then you'll notice that AArcade client updates reset your ReShade settings & you have to re-update to the newest ReShade version from their official site.

Here are the instructions to manually update your ReShade if the process is new to you: View Instructions on HackMD

Change Log: