More generated notes, Improved Slicer control, Customization system on the way

Hey!

This update improves the core elements of the game to make it more comfortable and enjoyable to play.

The generator now places more notes and makes the game more challenging.

This update mostly applies to the 3rd frequency, the lower frequencies have not changed much.

We still have some work to do on the note generator and the number of notes, but this should already be a more challenging experience than before.

You can try it by generating new songs or regenerating existing.

Improved Slicer control

Based on feedback, simplified the control, made turns easier, modified inertia and removed excess weight.

It became easier to hit notes. Also, the problem with the passage of the blade over the notes seems to be finally defeated.

In addition, the customization system is almost ready and will appear in the next update.

This makes it possible to select different trails and particles for the blade and slicer, as well as recolor different parts of each. New elements are unlocked upon reaching certain game levels.

We mentioned in a previous update that we are looking for investors to be able to expand the game faster, we are still in the process.

Hope you enjoy the improvements in this update, and have fun!