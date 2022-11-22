CULTIC - Steam Awards Nomination

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The 2022 Steam Awards are upon us, and much to my dismay, there's no category for "Meatiest Headshots"! In lieu of that, I'd like to humbly request your nomination for CULTIC for Best Soundtrack!

I'm immensely proud of all aspects of CULTIC, but none more so than the soundtrack that I worked so hard on! Featuring a custom, hand-made soundfont, crunchy instruments, and retro synths, it's a unique and energetic soundtrack fitting of CULTIC's unique visual style and gameplay.

Don't forget you can also grab CULTIC's soundtrack on Steam for a whopping $1.99!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2176420/CULTIC_Soundtrack/