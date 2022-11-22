 Skip to content

CULTIC update for 22 November 2022

CULTIC - Steam Awards Nomination

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The 2022 Steam Awards are upon us, and much to my dismay, there's no category for "Meatiest Headshots"! In lieu of that, I'd like to humbly request your nomination for CULTIC for Best Soundtrack!

I'm immensely proud of all aspects of CULTIC, but none more so than the soundtrack that I worked so hard on! Featuring a custom, hand-made soundfont, crunchy instruments, and retro synths, it's a unique and energetic soundtrack fitting of CULTIC's unique visual style and gameplay.

Don't forget you can also grab CULTIC's soundtrack on Steam for a whopping $1.99!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2176420/CULTIC_Soundtrack/

