Among Us VR update for 22 November 2022

Nominate Among Us VR for the Steam Awards!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Crewmates!

Let's Goooooooooo!!! You can now nominate Among Us VR for the VR Game of the Year.

We appreciate the love and all our beans! Do what you do best and vote ːsteamthumbsupː

Stay suspicious.

