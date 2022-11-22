 Skip to content

GTFO update for 22 November 2022

Embrace the darkness with a limited palette

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In The Complex, the darkness can be both your enemy and ally. It lets you slip away unnoticed after a successful expedition, leaving any horrors encountered still sleeping. But also makes you stumble right into the unforgiving embrace of a towering monstrosity.

To celebrate this darkness we are releasing a limited dark palette that lets you melt into the surroundings. But beware, teammates with happy trigger fingers might not see you until it’s too late and they wasted precious ammunition on you.

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 9994728
Project Cell Content Depot 493521
