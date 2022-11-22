Embrace the darkness with a limited palette

In The Complex, the darkness can be both your enemy and ally. It lets you slip away unnoticed after a successful expedition, leaving any horrors encountered still sleeping. But also makes you stumble right into the unforgiving embrace of a towering monstrosity.

To celebrate this darkness we are releasing a limited dark palette that lets you melt into the surroundings. But beware, teammates with happy trigger fingers might not see you until it’s too late and they wasted precious ammunition on you.