Batora: Lost Haven update for 22 November 2022

Revolutionize your Autumn with Batora: Lost Haven

22 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Autumn is the season of fallen leaves and cozy sweaters… How cool would it be to revolutionize it with an interplanetary adventure?

We’ve got you covered, because with the Steam Autumn Sales, you can now get Batora: Lost Haven with a 20% discount on the final price!

Take advantage of this opportunity and start your journey through 4 different planets, 4 different endings and many choices to take, to discover how many ways multi branching can change your history, in any season, on any planet.

The discount will end on November 29th: don’t miss this chance to become the Keeper of Balance!

