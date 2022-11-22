Update 1.0.3.8 Full Release

Greetings! We’re back with the full public release of the Operation Crusader update!

General Gameplay Additions and Changes:

Added Operation Crusader historical scenario. Recreate 8th Army’s bold offensive to break the siege of Tobruk in November 1941 to January 1942!

Added Random button added to unit pool, when pressed it automatically purchases units for you. This feature is still in development and tends to scatter units all over the deployment box.

Interface Improvements:

Added daily situation report.

New and improved Air Command screen displays more information, more clearly.

Holding Left Shift while buying replacements buys 10 at a time.

Hovering over air units in Requisition screen now displays the squadron’s name in place of its aircraft type.

Armor suppressed in combat reports now also displays armor losses as percentage of total armor involved in battle.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed interface bug that caused Air, Group, and Unit Pool buttons to draw off screen on some more exotic resolutions.

Fixed a bug that could cause connected clients to technically lose in co-op games if the AI opponent surrendered.

Fixed a bug that caused breached minefields to take just as long as unbreached minefields to clear.

Fixed a bug that allowed supply extenders to become infinite supply sources.

Fixed a bug that caused mobile depots to fail to refill their supply when in range of a supply source and a supply extender was stacked on top of them.

Fixed a bug that caused attackers and defenders to receive the same number of replacements in historical multiplayer scenarios.

Fixed mini-map view box scaling on several maps.

Moving Forward:

With Crusader released we’re ready to move full steam ahead with the Operation Husky update. On the road to Husky we’ll be working on an AI update focusing on AI decision making and reducing turn run times, and the new automated replacement system. Each of these improvements will both greatly enhance scenarios like Crusader and Gazala, but will also be necessary to make Husky work.

For now, to our fellow Americans, have a fantastic Thanksgiving and we'll see you all soon after!