Update 0.0.121 is now live! All the mentions in the last post will be in the game.

4 new Maps:









New player model:



All new animations.

Teams no longer represent real-life nations.

Alpha Team:



Bravo Team



50 CAL is in the game now:



Gameplay with the new additions:



