Deltazone Playtest update for 22 November 2022

Update 0.0.121

Update 0.0.121

Build 9994372 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.0.121 is now live! All the mentions in the last post will be in the game.

4 new Maps:



New player model:

All new animations.

Teams no longer represent real-life nations.

Alpha Team:

Bravo Team

50 CAL is in the game now:

Gameplay with the new additions:

