Enemies Time to kill

Based on the feedback I have increased bullet damage to the AI so they will now die quicker and feel less “spongy”.

The AI will now take

1 shot to the head to kill ( No change )

2 shots to the body to kill ( used to be 3)

3 shots to arms and legs to kill ( used to be 4 )

Feel free to suggest if you think any parts of the body should be more or less than this. I can easily have different damage for individual parts of the body such as upper leg, lower leg and feet etc

( Index players I am still looking for feedback on my last Index grip sensitivity update so if anyone could let me know how it feels and if your still dropping things unintentionally please let me know )