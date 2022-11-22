 Skip to content

Among Us VR update for 22 November 2022

Among Us VR Hat Pack: Festive Favorites

Among Us VR Hat Pack: Festive Favorites

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Crewmates!

A brand new wave of your favorite hats have now converted into the realm of VR! Celebrate the season with the Hat Pack: Festive Favorites DLC — available now!

🎁 Presents Dude
🎁 Can’tdy Cane
🎁 Oh, Dear, Rain
🎁 Lit Up
🎁 Frosted
🎁 Toy Dude
Additionally, all Crewmates are being gifted with the Gift Wrapped hat! See what I did there?
Your presence in our community is a present, so we thought you should be aptly rewarded as such. So, we hope you’ll enjoy this little token of our appreciation.


We’ve also shared an update about the Patch 1 update, corresponding with this new Hat Pack release. If you want to learn more about the specifics, check out our blog post here!

