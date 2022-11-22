Ready or Not is 15% off for the Steam Autumn Sale!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Officers!

If you've been waiting to get Ready Or Not then now is a perfect time to do so. Make sure to grab it on the Steam Autumn Sale, starting TODAY and ending on the 29th of November!

Don't miss out on grabbing both the regular and the supporter editions at 15% off for the Steam Autumn Sale!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1144200/Ready_or_Not/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1844910/Ready_or_Not_Supporter_Edition/

Be sure to join us on Discord to stay in the loop of our latest news and updates!

Keep your feet on the ground.

VOID Interactive