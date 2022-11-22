 Skip to content

Ready or Not update for 22 November 2022

Ready or Not is 15% off for the Steam Autumn Sale!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Attention Officers!

If you've been waiting to get Ready Or Not then now is a perfect time to do so. Make sure to grab it on the Steam Autumn Sale, starting TODAY and ending on the 29th of November!

Don't miss out on grabbing both the regular and the supporter editions at 15% off for the Steam Autumn Sale!

Keep your feet on the ground.
VOID Interactive

