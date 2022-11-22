- CHAPTER #14 - CHRONICLES

All stories, although different, can be related to each other and the actions you take in one story may affect another story in the future. They also all share the same background, a general story or lore that describes the world and the most important characters that inhabit it.

With this new update I seek to emphasise and strengthen the background that they all share, giving the game's lore more richness and being now more present than ever, so that the players get to know the world that forms HB&P.

In order to make the stories more connected and the general lore more present, new general locations such as libraries have been added, where players can learn more about this world, and also some decisions that have an impact on different future adventures.

The game has many choices and options, as well as procedural elements that may or may not appear in the stories. That's why it is difficult to test everything the game has to offer and there are always some bugs that slip through the cracks. In this new update I've taken more time than I should have to test everything thoroughly again, trying to fix as many bugs as I've found. Below is the list of fixes, as well as the improvements and changes that this new patch brings to the game.

Changelog 0.7.2:

IMPROVEMENTS

From the options, players can now choose to increase the font size of the main text in the adventure.

The code of old buttons from the first adventures has been refined for a better behaviour of the game when pressing those buttons.

A small code has been added to some spells when used in events to avoid bugs.

A small code has been added to some items when used in events to avoid bugs.

The image of the hunter character (male) has been modified and improved.

Increased the delay time for turning the page when talking to the Mushroom folk, for a better transition, in the story ('The Labyrinth'). (Also fixed for the gnome if this should appear).

Improved the size of the dead gnome image.

Improved the image transition of the rolling rock trap.

Improved page transitions when using items in the dungeon tower where King Arlon is being held ('Song of Kings & Wars').

From now on players with Priest class will not be able to hit the 'spitting horse' if they encounter it in the story 'The Barbarian'.

Many texts have been improved.

Some minor improvements to the Options panel.

ADDED

Added new general location that could appear in several adventures: Library. Libraries allow you to find books about the history of the Known Kingdoms, their geography or about the Gods.

Added 11 new items: 11 books that tell the history of the HB&P world, its geography or about its gods.

Added a new event. If you leave the queen's son in the Goblin King's castle in the story 'The Labyrinth', the child may appear later in the story 'The Funeral March'.

Added a new option to enter the Serpent Tower if players give a coin to the town's vagabond. ('The Barbarian' Story)

Added the possibility to find a bone key in the pile of bones in the frozen cave in the story 'The Ring of King Agmar'.

Added storm sound.

Added gallop sound on some pages when using the horse.

Added new texts to some options in different quests.

CHANGES

Changed the image of the -1 Spear to the +0 Spear (and vice versa).

Changed the image of the +1 Sword to the +0 Sword (and vice versa).

The texts on the player's arrival at the dwarven forges have been changed. ('The Ring of King Agmar' story)

The text of the traitor in the story 'Song of kings & Wars' has been modified to improve the background of the story.

The text of the first meeting with the member of the Shadow Guild has been shortened. ('The Ring of King Agmar' story)

Modified slightly the text on the first page of the story 'The Labyrinth' to give more details about the location of the labyrinth.

Some minor changes in some texts.

The image of one of the mountains has been slightly modified.

BUGSFIXES

Fixed a bug when choosing quest difficulty, where the difficulty bonus or penalty for the player also counted for the enemy when attacking.

Fixed a bug that kept showing the full inventory icon even when you lost ingredients while cooking or alchemising on the level up page.

Fixed a bug that kept showing the inventory icon full even when you made use of the Sands of Time in 'The Cobra's Ark' quest and they were no longer in your inventory.

Fixed a bug that still kept the bonus of an amulet when it was discarded in an item substitution.

Fixed a bug that did not show the number of the obtained ending, nor the total number of endings the quest 'The Funeral March' had when you finished it.

Fixed a bug that prevented the 'Search in the forest' option on the first page of the 'Song of Kings & Wars' story from working correctly if the Aslona faction was chosen.

Fixed a bug that gave you double points when using the Levitation spell in the Peak of Storms. ('The Ring of King Agmar' story)

Fixed a bug that gave you double points when using the Levitation spell in the Swamp of the labyrinth. ('The Labyrinth' story)

Fixed a visual bug that could cause the clergymen that accompany Ragnar's funeral march to appear behind the carriage. ('The Funeral March' story)

Fixed a bug where the assassin character's image did not appear when looking in the mirror. ('The Labyrinth' story)

Fixed a bug that prevented using a spear equipped for fishing on the coast of Serpent Island. ('The Cobra's Ark' story)

Some texts have been corrected

WHAT THE NEXT?

I'm creating a new adventure for the game, which is very advanced, that you will be able to enjoy probably at the end of next month.

Thank you very much for reading.