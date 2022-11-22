 Skip to content

Terracotta update for 22 November 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.5

Patch Notes 1.0.5 · Build 9994161 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone!
Happy Monday! We have another patch for you all addressing some issues. We'd love to ask you all to continue sharing the game with your friends and family. Don't forget to leave a review as well, if you haven't already!
If you run into any bugs, please report it!

Fixes/Improvements:
  • Save state after entering Transition level
  • Fix issues on levels Wind 6 and Thunder 6
  • Improved pause screen UI
  • Improved spawn mechanism for People biome
  • Improved colliders on Mountain levels
  • Other minor fixes

