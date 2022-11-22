 Skip to content

Verdant Village update for 22 November 2022

Verdant Village Patch 0.4.8.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Extremely small hotfix to fix a few dumb issues I overlooked during the patching process. Apologies to anyone who played in the last like 15 hours. Fixes are listed below.

Verdant Village V0.4.8.1 Full Changelog

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where 2 of the newly added NPCs couldn’t be interacted with (This does mean, depending on what time you saved, it might take an in-game day for them to start following their schedules)
  • Fixed an issue where the map would spontaneously decide it wanted to float off screen
  • Fixed an issue where the quarry could spawn normal mining nodes

