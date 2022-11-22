THE STEAM AWARDS 🏆 | Grab 25% discount in AUTUMN SALE!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Players,

It's been exactly 1️⃣ month, 2️⃣ days 2️⃣ hours since the release of our game, we would like to thank everyone who supports us - especially for the feedback you gave us. We still have a lot of work ahead of us before we release the full version of the game and your feedback, and the ideas you send us are extremely important to us - Thank you for that!

Today we come back to you with TWO good news! 👻

🏆 FIRST | Steam Awards

We are pleased to announce that Horror Tycoon is included in this year's Steam Awards and is nominated in the Most Innovative Gameplay category. You can also vote for us in the Best Soundtrack category!

About Most Innovative Gameplay: “The designers of this game are at the front lines of creative experimentation, bringing a fresh perspective and brain-breaking surprises. This game delighted, inspired and entertained with newness never played before.”

About Best Soundtrack: "This unsung hero deserves to be recognized for its outstanding musical score. It's the OST with the MOST!"

So if you think Horror Tycoon belongs to this category, you can vote now!

💸 SECOND | Autumn Sale!

The Steam Autumn Sale has started and Horror Tycoon is part of it! Right now you can buy Horror Tycoon with a 25% discount!

🟢 Starts: Tuesday, November 22 10 GMT-8 (19 CET)

🔴 Ends: Tuesday, November 29 10 GMT-8 (19 CET)

Remember to leave your vote!

See you soon,

Horror Tycoon Team.