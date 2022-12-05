Victoria 3: 1.1 "Earl Grey" Update

Greetings Everyone!

The time has come for us to release the first major update for Victoria 3, named "Earl Grey"! As far as we know there shouldn't be any compatibility issues between old saves, with emphasis on shouldn't. This is nothing we can guarantee, so if you want to be safe you can roll back to 1.0.6 and finish off any ongoing saves before updating.

Reworked Morale to inflict a base loss for every round of battle, modified by the difference in casualties inflicted between the sides as well as various other modifiers

Reworked Legitimacy to provide bonuses and penalties to countries at different Legitimacy levels

Added a new Legitimacy modifier based on Votes in Government

Replaced Legitimacy Penalty from Government Size with a Legitimacy Penalty from Ideological incoherence

Treaty Ports will no longer function if the owner's Power Rank isn't greater than the market owner's, ensuring Great Powers cannot use them to get access to the markets of other Great Powers

Rebalanced Legitimacy across all Laws

Added Authority bonus to High and Very High Government Wages

Added Morale Recovery and Power Projection bonus to High and Very High Military Wages

Added Power Projection penalty to Low and Very Low Military Wages

Lowered Training Rate penalty for Very Low Military Wages

Lowered the positive and negative approval from Government/Military Wages

Buildings will now only raise wages if they are either competing for wages or are below their minimum wage target; the target is based on employees' Expected Standard of Living to prevent too much active radicalization

Building wage targets are lowered in unincorporated states (e.g. colonies) and for discriminated pops

Laws that restrict cultural / religious tolerance now give a decrease to radicals and increase to loyalists from accepted cultures / religions - the more restrictive the law, the higher the effect

Pops in Unincorporated States now have their voting power reduced according to current Incorporation level

Mass migration now only targets incorporated states, to avoid colonies being the main target of mass migration rather than e.g. the New World

Unincorporated states now have a lower expected standard of living than incorporated states

Rebalanced potential Oil and Rubber deposits around the world

Rebalanced Power Plant production method

Reduced the impact of Artillery Commander traits

Rebalanced Port production methods to (generally) increase Convoy production

Rebalanced technology unlocks for potential Port levels to increase sizes over time

Replaced Cape Colony with Persia as a recommendation for the Learn the Game objective

USA no longer immediately starts losing its Interest in the Great Plains on game start

Additional production Rubber Irrigation PM added

Revolutions will now always lose some amount of war support, even when they're out of troops, so they cannot go on forever

AI will not begin unifying Canada or Australia until Pan-Nationalism is researched

Australian and Canadian confederation no longer forces the annexation of a player

AI acceptance for white peace now increases over time the longer a war goes on

AI is now less inclined to pursue annexation of subjects with whom they have good relations

AI is now more willing to settle wars that are going nowhere with a white peace

AI now also takes into account bankruptcy when considering peace desire, neutrality and confidence, not just debt level

AI will now properly stop enacting a law to avoid revolution if it calculates this to be in its best interest

AI will now properly use its investment pool when it can cover the entire construction cost, despite being in deficit

Fixed native uprisings not mobilizing due to not being able to calculate their conscripts' power projection

Improve the AI's understanding of when it should produce more military goods of a certain type

Make the AI more interested in switching to more productive PMs, and less interested in switching to less productive ones unless there is a very good reason to do so

Great Powers are much more likely to declare an interest in Arabia while the Ottomans are trying to reclaim Syria

Liberia now begins independent, to discourage US colonization of Africa and to better reflect Liberia's de facto situation

Changed incorrect check in Powerful Protectors that compared army size to country rank instead of army size

Fixed some cases where the AI would use the wrong define for computing heuristics

Improves the Pop Details Panel with tabs and Consumed Goods

Added a Good's current Trade Routes to the Goods Panel's Market tab

Added a delay to opening map tooltips. The amount of delay is controlled by a new setting.

Added pop consumption goods needs display to Economy and Consumption pop tabs

Added "show more" button to the Population panel to display all categories, inspired by the "Complete Pop List" mod by Ron Swanson

Make the Construction Queue building list items say their State as well as making the list items smaller, inspired by the "Construction Queue with States" mod by Seppiya

Multiple changes to which notification types display as Toasts (middle of the screen) versus Feed (bottom right)

Show usable manpower involved on each side of a battle in addition to the number of battalions

The volume for Music Stingers and Background Music can now be adjusted independently in the Audio Settings screen

Inactive Treaty Ports are now displayed as such, with a tooltip explaining why

Active Production Methods are now non-clickable and more distinguishable from the rest

Game rules are now visible even before you select a Player Objective in the New Game Interface

Moved the Timed Modifiers higher up in the change Production Method tooltip

The amount of unrealized taxes are now displayed in the country budget tooltip

Transfer of Power information is now displayed better

The outliner now shows the number of currently active unpinned Player Objective challenges and Journal Entries

Update to the construction queue’s page buttons visuals

Establish Trade Route Map List Panel can now sort markets alphabetically by name

Updated text for convoy raiding order to better represent information to the player

Right-align the Consumption tax cost in the add Consumption tax menu for better readability

Removes decimals from Legitimacy modifier types

Added decision to cancel surveys of Panama/Suez

Added event greatly weakening the Shogunate if Japan is forced to open its market

Skyscraper now has a Trade Nexus base PM as an option for Bureaucratic Nexus

Changed the requirement for completing the Reading Campaign to only require 95% literacy.

Made several repeating events fire less often

Fixed various issues in 1848 content

Expanded the name lists for North German, South German, North Italian, South Italian, and Thai cultures

Added some variant unifier flags for Germany and Italy

Germany's default flag is now the Black-Red-Gold tricolor

Italy's default flag is now the Green-White-Red tricolor without the House of Savoy's coat of arms

Conservative IGs such as the Landowners, Devout and Rural Folk now tend to be significantly stronger at the start of the game in most countries

Fixed the large starting unemployment in several Decentralized Countries

Reduced Hokkaido's population to historical levels

Made events that strengthen abolitionism rarer in the USA

Manifest Destiny decision now requires an Interest in the Pacific Coast

Manifest Destiny now provide claims on the colonized split states of Mexico

Alaska Purchase decision now has significantly easier requirements

American West Expedition is now significantly easier to complete

"The Dream" event for gold rushes no longer has one unequivocally better option

Sub-Saharan African states now have more cultural homelands assigned to them

Amended Great Qing flavor text to better fit its historical situation

Reduced the urban center requirements for the Underground Railway Journal Entry from 30 to 20, and made the completion goal valid for cases where the country's capital and the country's market capital are in different states

People's Springtime is now correctly triggered by a powerful Radical IG, not only through insurrection

tanzimat_events.10 now requires Napoleonic Warfare

migration_laws.6 now displays pop names correctly

"A Tale of Hope" event no longer targets a null state

"An Economic Prison" event no longer applies trade route effects to isolationist countries

"Devout Scandal" no longer has a sentence starting with a lowercase letter

"Elevating Our Situation" journal entry has been made less convoluted

"Expand the East Indies Administration" is now visible whenever the Dutch East Indies exists

"Mutually Beneficial" event now applies the correct popularity modifiers.

"The Rogue Imperialist" event can no longer cause a diplomatic incident with yourself

Austrian-formed Germany no longer has the Matter of Hungary Journal Entry

Fixed many issues in cultural_homelands_events

China now re-incorporates the states of the Heavenly Kingdom upon defeating the rebellion.

Commanders can no longer cheat with their own spouses

Defeat in the Opium Wars will now remove opium bans and opium ban Authority cost

Countries with the Free Trade law can now remove trade bans but not add them

Doctrine of Lapse decision for the British East India Company now has a proper cooldown of two years

Elitist ideology now has a stance on theocracy

Ethiopia now requires at least two fully controlled states to form

Poland now requires only 5 Polish states to form rather than 7

Event "Campaign Financing" now requires active parties to fire

Expand Productive Building tutorial challenge now tests if the player can actually expand the target building an additional level before selecting it as a target building

Italian nations classified as minor powers may now participate in Risoregimento

Efficient Home Affairs modifier is now actually efficient

Made the "Good Word of the Revolution" event less spammy

Mustard Gas no longer permanently applies modifiers to states

North German Federation, South German Federation, and Italy are now formable if all completion requirements are achieved before Nationalism is researched

Numerous law enaction events will now fire properly, and not auto-cancel

Paying for school supplies now costs bureaucracy instead of benefiting it

Philip Sheridan's birth date is now correct

Presidents in Republics now die less frequently

Railway research bonus in the Atmospheric Engine tech event now requires all railway prereqs to be unlocked

Resolved edge case where native_resettlement.4 has no options

Resolved issue with error spam when China was annexed

The Free States of America's name now shows up in its secession event

The Ripper can no longer be a child or toddler

Tooltip for "How to Reform your Government" tutorial will no longer flood the error log

West America expedition now removes event tracking variables properly

Bureaucracy tech no longer uses the same localization key as bureaucracy concept

Cleaned up defines to remove unused ones

Renamed some defines to be more precise about what they do

Exposed several parameters of character life expectancy calculation as defines

Fixed font atlas not notifying the map system when textures where recycled, leading to garbled map names especially frequent in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages

Enabled new logging system that prevents log files from growing too large

Fixed overflows in politics related math that could lead to weird values for political strength of pops, or amount of votes in elections, and other such things

Fixed an issue that led to most characters having a natural lifespan in excess of 90 years

Fixed computation error that made it possible to have two highly profitable routes trading the same good back and forth between two markets

Fixed an issue that made the "force open market" and "ban slavery" wargoals forbid the affected country from changing policy for 60 years instead of 60 months

Fixed an overflow in gold reserves limit

Fixed a bug that would cause garrison units to not recover morale

Ensures that angry IGs always leave the government if able to do so, even when in a party

Fixed an issue where tariffs would incorrectly be paid out to market owner from tariff-exempt trade routes

Revolutionary and seceding countries can no longer engage in colonization until the civil war is over

Discriminated Pops now have their Political Strength reduced by 90% as intended

Pops in Unincorporated States now get a 50% penalty to Political Strength as intended

Battalions are now assigned to battles in order of descending usable manpower (including Morale)

Countries can no longer make progress on colonies in regions without maintaining an active Interest there

Subjects no longer have to ratify a peace deal if their overlord does, even if they have diplomatic autonomy

Expedition leaders are now always properly returned to service upon expedition conclusion

Expeditions no longer automatically fail after turning back on the Niger River

Expedition modifier for expedition taxes now removed upon expedition end

Fixed general travel exploit that would allow to teleport generals by alternating orders towards the same destination

Fixed a general travel duration exploit that was possible when giving several orders targeting different destinations, causing GENERAL_TRAVEL_OVERSEAS_SCALE to sometimes not be applied

Fixed a bug where making a general return to a previous location during travel would sometimes apply GENERAL_TRAVEL_OVERSEAS_SCALE

Military buildings are now unable to provide more Battalions or Flotillas than their level can support

Fixed the bug when Cut Down To Size wargoal would liberate conquered states regardless of when they were acquired

Fixed a bug that would cause only one admiral to be able to defend against naval invasions

Fixed a bug that allowed an admiral to be able to naval invade a state that has no passable coastal provinces controlled by the enemy

Fixed an issue that caused secessionist countries to not being able to be targeted by diplomatic plays even after they win the secession war

Fixed a bug where Treaty Ports could give you access to markets in states outside the same state region

Fixed bug where market access was not updated in states split due to ceding a Treaty Port or gaining independence

Fixed the bug when status of convoy raiding wasn't displayed on the map nodes

Combat unit allocation between commanders is now recomputed if a commander loses their role

Failed or timed out Journal Entries won't be triggered by an Objective again unless marked as repeatable

Fixed an error that caused the building tooltip to display incorrectly and produce error log spam when the building was built in a state with an apostrophe in its name

Fixed commonly occuring crash caused by offscreen GUI VFX not being cleaned up properly

Fixed crash when running out of cloud storage space for save files

Fixed OOS for Elections when hot-joining

Fixed a crash that would happen when the same peace deal is accepted at the same time in multiple wars

Fixed crash when listing saves

Fixed crash arising from cultural_homeland_events.1

Fixed crash during commander generation

Rebellions/uprisings and civil war countries no longer have rebellions

Fixed issue with displaying country names for civil war countries

Ensures the correct number of Battalions are reported for both Regulars and Conscripts on various panels and tooltips

Death notifications no longer fire upon the retirement of a politician

Fixed an issue in prediction tooltips where Peasant goods consumption was incorrectly calculated, causing price predictions to be wrong for certain goods

Fixed an issue where price predictions for pop-consumed goods would get increasingly inaccurate the longer the game went on due to old data not being properly cleared

Fixed flickering map mode in the culture panel

Fixed front map markers not showing up correctly in Observer Mode

Fixed overlapping text of the options in the Sway Country Panel

Fixed overlapping text on the Nation Formation panel to not overlap

Fixed text overlapping and alignment issues on the War Panel

Fixed the Diplomatic Play title text to not overlap the flags when very long

Fixed 'You' label being visible for other players in the War Panel in a Multiplayer game

Fixed invalid diplomatic relations expandable tooltip

Fixed wrong scope provided to on_sway_offer_rejected

Added missing localization for is_direct_subject_of

Fixed a missing texture that would appear in the war tooltip when the initiator of a diplomatic play had obtained all of their declared war goals

Fixed an issue that made it possible to change government or military wage rates when the country wasn't actually paying any government / military wages

Fixed incorrect text that would appear in the war tooltip when either side of a diplomatic play had obtained all of their declared wargoals

Fixed notifications accidentally appearing twice when closed

Fixed typo in Pop Properties tutorial lesson

Fixed missing text for Annex Subject Diplomatic Play Tooltip

Korean officers now wear clothes

Male Academics and Capitalist pops no longer carry parasols

Dinka slave pops are now properly naked

The final fallback for character clothing is now peasant's clothes instead of a birthday suit

The Confederate States of America should now always be called such during the American Civil War

Taiping Rebellion war name is now properly localized

Corrected spelling issues with Australian hubs and Theodore Roosevelt

Commanders-in-Chief now use the correct Character background on their Character Panel

Fixed unlocalized string in the load game button in the multiplayer game over screen

Resolved several typos in the country flavor text for Parma, Modena, and Krakow

Fixed spelling of "Van Diemen's Land", "Concepción", and "Legazpi"

Return State Goal now utilizes correct infamy define[/spoiler]