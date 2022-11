This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi, Puzzle Operatives

Thank you everyone for your love to The Entropy Centre. We truly appreciate the positive feedback from players and media since launch!

You can now get can get The Entropy Centre + Soundtrack Bundle at 10% off during Steam Autumn Sale! Grab it while you can!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28751/The_Entropy_Centre__Soundtrack/

Join our Discord to share what you think about the game!