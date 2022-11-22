Update V1.0.1 – More languages & bug fixes

Hello together!

As announced, we have added the languages Russian, Turkish and Spanish and fixed some of the bugs you reported, such as the disappearance of the power box in the power house.

In the next update, which will come in the next few days, we will fix the save points in the sewers and add more in the first part.

We will of course continue to listen to your feedback and possibly add more languages in the future, but for now we are working on the next project, about which we will have more information very soon!

Thank you and we hope you enjoy playing Psych!