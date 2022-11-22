 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psych update for 22 November 2022

Update V1.0.1 – More languages & bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9994008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello together!

As announced, we have added the languages Russian, Turkish and Spanish and fixed some of the bugs you reported, such as the disappearance of the power box in the power house.

In the next update, which will come in the next few days, we will fix the save points in the sewers and add more in the first part.

We will of course continue to listen to your feedback and possibly add more languages in the future, but for now we are working on the next project, about which we will have more information very soon!

Thank you and we hope you enjoy playing Psych!

Changed files in this update

Psych Content Depot 1404661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link