Craftica update for 22 November 2022

Craftica Update: New Batch Mode to Facilitate Large Structure Construction

Share · View all patches · Build 9993991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The biggest improvement in this update is a new feature called batch mode. In this batch mode one can place or mine a large number of blocks at once, so that large structures can be built more easily and more efficiently.


Please also checkout the new video that has been uploaded to the store page demonstrating the building of a Mayan Pyramid.

Besides the batch mode, this update also added support for multiple block copy, paste and deformation.

This update also improved and optimized the use of hotkeys. Now the hotkeys are supported as the following:

Additionally, this update also made a number of minor improvements and fixings.

