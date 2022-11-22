Nominate Synth Riders for the "Labor of Love" Steam Awards 2022!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Synth Riders is 32% OFF during the entire Autumn Sale - Steam Awards 2022 period! Perfect opportunity to jump in with your friends and see what all the excitement is about.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/885000/Synth_Riders/

Over the last few years, Synth Riders team has not stopped pouring in effort thanks to the support of the community. The game has seen "quality of life" updates, "music pack" additions to the game as well as keeping up with the ever changing VR platform. Check out the full collection below:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/16575/Synth_Riders__Complete_Collection/

Want to know more about Synth Riders?

Let the music move you as you catch notes, ride the rails, and dodge obstacles in a unique combination of freestyle dancing & fitness workout that’ll allow you to burn calories while having tons of fun at the same time.

Play, dance & exercise to 58+ included tracks.

10 player cross-platform multiplayer.

Customizable player experience with many great features out of the box including "custom songs".

Play your way with huge variety of gameplay modifiers & styles including Spin & Spiral modes.

Discover 8 optional DLCs adding 40 songs, 6 visually stunning experiences & 2 extra stages from Muse, Lindsey Stirling, Caravan Palace & more!

