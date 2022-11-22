Version 1.0 release of Sinner 97

We’re delighted to announce the release of version 1.0 of Sinner 97, our homage to PS1 era gaming.
The game has come a long way since our first (very early) alpha release at the beginning of Summer 2022, and we are incredibly thankful to everyone who has supported our development, provided critical feedback, and helped make the game what it has become today.
The latest update includes:
- Extended and finished map design, including new starting location outside of the Father’s house.
- Major overhaul of menus.
- New UI for the desktop mode of the game.
- Extended cutscenes.
- Steam achievements.
- Steam leaderboards allowing players to submit their escape times (can you outrun everyone else?)
- Optional game lore to discover to unravel what happened inside the Father’s house.
- VR standing and seated play modes supported.
- VR optional snap turn supported.
- Optional inverted mouse for desktop mode of the game supported.
Changed files in this update