New Character Voices

New Voices in Hobo Cat Adventures
I'm happy to announce that talented actress and voice talent Sabrina Meier lent her voice to bring a total of three female characters to life.
Following characters received a voice-over in this update:
Laura Bunny - [spoiler]Sister/Wife of Butts Bunny[/spoiler]
Petunia - [spoiler]Penguin in the Snowy Mountains Area[/spoiler]
Penny Punyama - [spoiler]Mother of Penus[/spoiler]
Thank you very much Sabrina, I had a blast working with you!
To celebrate Hobo Cat Adventures is currently 50% off for a whole week!
