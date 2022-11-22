New Character Voices

Share · View all patches · Build 9993888 · Last edited 22 November 2022 – 18:19:14 UTC by Wendy

New Voices in Hobo Cat Adventures

I'm happy to announce that talented actress and voice talent Sabrina Meier lent her voice to bring a total of three female characters to life.

Following characters received a voice-over in this update:

Laura Bunny - [spoiler]Sister/Wife of Butts Bunny[/spoiler]

Petunia - [spoiler]Penguin in the Snowy Mountains Area[/spoiler]

Penny Punyama - [spoiler]Mother of Penus[/spoiler]

Thank you very much Sabrina, I had a blast working with you!

To celebrate Hobo Cat Adventures is currently 50% off for a whole week!