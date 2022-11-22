 Skip to content

Hobo Cat Adventures update for 22 November 2022

New Character Voices

Hobo Cat Adventures update for 22 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Voices in Hobo Cat Adventures

I'm happy to announce that talented actress and voice talent Sabrina Meier lent her voice to bring a total of three female characters to life.

Following characters received a voice-over in this update:

Laura Bunny - [spoiler]Sister/Wife of Butts Bunny[/spoiler]
Petunia - [spoiler]Penguin in the Snowy Mountains Area[/spoiler]
Penny Punyama - [spoiler]Mother of Penus[/spoiler]

Thank you very much Sabrina, I had a blast working with you!

To celebrate Hobo Cat Adventures is currently 50% off for a whole week!

