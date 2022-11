🔸 Explorers! The Steam Awards are upon us. The Labor of Love category refers to games that have been released quite a while ago, but still get consistent updates to this day. If you feel like Into the Radius deserves this award, we would be grateful if you voted 😌

🔸 ITR is also part of the Steam Autumn Sale which will last until November 29th! So now’s a good time to grab it if you or someone you know has been waiting on a good deal. See you in the Radius 👻